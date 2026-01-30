Patrick Reed climbs leaderboard with 67 in Bahrain

Open Extended Reactions

AL MAZROWIAH, Bahrain -- Patrick Reed shot 5-under 67 in the second round of the Bahrain Championship on the European tour on Friday and was 10 strokes behind clubhouse leader Calum Hill of Scotland.

Reed won the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday and announced on Wednesday he was leaving LIV Golf.

The American will play on the European tour for the rest of the year, with the aim of finishing high enough in the Race to Dubai standings to earn full status on the PGA Tour in 2027.

Reed made seven birdies. Hill made 11 -- and no bogeys -- in his 61 to move onto 16-under par for the tournament and held a four-shot lead midway through the second round.