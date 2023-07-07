SILVIS, Ill. -- Jonas Blixt got hot on the back nine at TPC Deere Run on Thursday, playing his last six holes in 6 under for a 9-under 62 and a 2-shot lead over Grayson Murray in the first round of the John Deere Classic.

Murray was 8 under through 13 holes but stalled from there. He bogeyed his final hole and shot 64. Cameron Young, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 19, also closed with a bogey and was part of a big group 3 shots back.

The 39-year-old Blixt, a three-time winner on tour, has only conditional status and is making his first PGA Tour start since the Byron Nelson in May. He spent most of the past six weeks working at home with his swing coach and missed the cut last week on the Korn Ferry Tour, but he felt like something clicked on the range on Tuesday.

"I kind of came to the point in my season where it's so late that I don't feel any pressure anymore really and just kind of go out and swing at it," Blixt said. "Golf is weird. Like, tomorrow I can shoot 100 I feel like, but today was a great day."

Blixt shot 7-under 29 on the back nine -- his first time breaking 30 for nine holes on tour -- with the 62 matching his career-best round. He drove the green on the 360-yard, par-4 14th hole and made a 43-foot putt for eagle. On the par-4 18th, he hit his approach from a fairway bunker within 5 feet for a closing birdie.

Blixt last won in 2017 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, paired with Cameron Smith in the team event. He had back surgery two years later and has struggled since. He entered the week ranked 842nd in the world.