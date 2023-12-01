Tiger Woods has returned to the green for the first time since backing out of the Masters in April because of a foot injury.
Woods, 48, hosts the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, and he headlines the pro-am tournament at Albany Golf Club.
In his first time competing in the challenge since 2019, Woods carded a 3-over 75 in the first round.
Here are some of the best moments from Woods' return:
Showing off his speed
Woods struck the ball at 177 mph with a peak of 90 feet.
Tiger's still got speed. pic.twitter.com/E7WaapexDa— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 30, 2023
Seeing double
Woods and Justin Thomas showed off their nearly identical stretches while walking to the next hole.
What are these two talking about? 😂 pic.twitter.com/Q9Ak5YfUiq— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 30, 2023
Cracking smiles
Woods' putting game was on full display with this long birdie, giving him plenty of reason to show teeth.
We've seen this before.@TigerWoods couldn't help but smile after a long birdie. pic.twitter.com/dX2aNbdQHh— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 30, 2023
Putting with the best
His spectacular putting performance led to multiple highlight-reel birdies.
Tiger Woods drains a putt to make birdie on the third hole and move to 1 under.
Tiger Woods continues to putt well, with a long birdie putt on Hole 5 to move back to 1 under.
Cleaning up a rough shot
Woods' tee shot landed in a bush on the 15th hole and led to a double bogey.
Tiger Woods' rough tee shot leads to a double bogey on the 15th hole at the Hero World Challenge.