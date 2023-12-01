Tiger Woods makes a 48-foot birdie putt to get back under par at the Hero World Challenge. (0:32)

Tiger Woods has returned to the green for the first time since backing out of the Masters in April because of a foot injury.

Woods, 48, hosts the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, and he headlines the pro-am tournament at Albany Golf Club.

In his first time competing in the challenge since 2019, Woods carded a 3-over 75 in the first round.

Here are some of the best moments from Woods' return:

Showing off his speed

Woods struck the ball at 177 mph with a peak of 90 feet.

Seeing double

Woods and Justin Thomas showed off their nearly identical stretches while walking to the next hole.

Cracking smiles

Woods' putting game was on full display with this long birdie, giving him plenty of reason to show teeth.

Putting with the best

His spectacular putting performance led to multiple highlight-reel birdies.

Cleaning up a rough shot

Woods' tee shot landed in a bush on the 15th hole and led to a double bogey.