          Tiger Woods highlights from the 2023 Hero World Challenge

          play
          Tiger all smiles after draining long birdie putt (0:32)

          Tiger Woods makes a 48-foot birdie putt to get back under par at the Hero World Challenge. (0:32)

          • ESPN staffDec 1, 2023, 12:43 AM

          Tiger Woods has returned to the green for the first time since backing out of the Masters in April because of a foot injury.

          Woods, 48, hosts the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, and he headlines the pro-am tournament at Albany Golf Club.

          In his first time competing in the challenge since 2019, Woods carded a 3-over 75 in the first round.

          Here are some of the best moments from Woods' return:

          Showing off his speed

          Woods struck the ball at 177 mph with a peak of 90 feet.

          Seeing double

          Woods and Justin Thomas showed off their nearly identical stretches while walking to the next hole.

          Cracking smiles

          Woods' putting game was on full display with this long birdie, giving him plenty of reason to show teeth.

          Putting with the best

          His spectacular putting performance led to multiple highlight-reel birdies.

          play
          0:19
          Tiger Woods sinks nice putt to grab birdie on Hole 3

          Tiger Woods drains a putt to make birdie on the third hole and move to 1 under.

          play
          0:19
          Tiger Woods sinks 28-foot birdie putt on Hole 5

          Tiger Woods continues to putt well, with a long birdie putt on Hole 5 to move back to 1 under.

          Cleaning up a rough shot

          Woods' tee shot landed in a bush on the 15th hole and led to a double bogey.

          play
          0:41
          Tiger double-bogeys after disastrous tee shot lands in a bush

          Tiger Woods' rough tee shot leads to a double bogey on the 15th hole at the Hero World Challenge.