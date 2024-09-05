Open Extended Reactions

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland -- Seeking a third victory at the European Masters, Matt Fitzpatrick was upstaged by his younger brother in a low-scoring first round at the picturesque Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in the Alps on Thursday.

Alex Fitzpatrick shot 7-under 63 and was tied for the lead with unheralded Spaniard Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, ranked No. 629, at the European tour event.

While Alex finished tied for fifth on his debut at Crans-Montana last year, Matt -- at age 30, the older of the siblings by five years -- won the tournament in 2017 and 2018 and is looking to become just the fourth player -- after Seve Ballesteros, Harold Henning and Dai Rees -- to win it three times.

Matt Fitzpatrick shot 66 and was in a six-man group three strokes off the lead. The 2022 U.S. Open champion is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 27.

Fellow Englishman Matt Wallace had a bogey-free 64 and was with Daan Huizing, Jason Scrivener and Henrik Norlander in a tie for third place.