U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley is going to this month's Presidents Cup as a competitor after he was one of Jim Furyk's six captain's picks announced on Tuesday.

Bradley, who will lead the U.S. team in next year's Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York, had already been named a vice captain for the Presidents Cup. He'll now only participate as a golfer; Furyk said a new vice captain will be chosen to replace him.

Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Max Homa and Tony Finau were also captain's picks.

International team captain Mike Weir's six picks included three Canadians, Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith and Mackenzie Hughes, along with South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Korea's Si Woo Kim and Australia's Min Woo Lee.

The Presidents Cup will be played Sept. 26-29 at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada.

Furyk said Bradley's performance in the FedEx Cup playoffs -- he won the BMW Championship to reach the Tour Championship -- helped his cause.