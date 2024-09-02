Open Extended Reactions

The FM Championship will return to TPC Boston in 2025.

The LPGA Tour made the announcement Monday, a day after the inaugural event closed with Haeran Ryu winning in a playoff over fellow South Korean Jin Young Ko and earning $570,000.

The $3.8 million purse was the largest non-major, non-tour championship prize on the LPGA Tour this season.

The tour said the event in Norton, Mass., was one of the biggest sellers of 2024, with attendees from 31 states and five countries buying tickets.

The dates for the tournament will be announced this fall.

"We are thrilled to return to TPC Boston for the 2025 FM Championship," said Malcolm Roberts, chairman and chief executive officer of FM Global. "Over the last week, this world-class venue provided an amazing experience for the athletes, fans and New England community. We would like to thank our incredible hosts at TPC Boston for their hospitality and support and our partners at the LPGA Tour for helping us launch such a successful and exciting tournament."

Rhode Island-based FM, a commercial property insurer, offered other benefits to players outside of the large purse. The athletes received complimentary hotel accommodations, and those who missed the cut were given a $1,000 stipend.