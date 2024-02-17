Jordan Spieth is disqualified from the Genesis Invitational after signing the wrong score on the fourth hole. (0:27)

LOS ANGELES -- Jordan Spieth was disqualified after the second round of the Genesis Invitational on Friday for signing an incorrect scorecard.

Spieth, a three-time major winner, signed for a par on the 245-yard par-3 4th hole at Riviera Country Club, but he made a bogey after missing a 5-foot putt.

Spieth acknowledged the error later Friday in a post on X.

"Today, I signed for an incorrect scorecard and stepped out of the scoring area, after thinking I went through all procedures to make sure it was correct," wrote Spieth, who won an NCAA title with Texas at Riviera. "Rules are rules, and I take full responsibility. I love this tournament and golf course as much as any on @PGATOUR so it hurts to not have a run at the weekend. Really appreciated the support in LA."

After an opening round 5-under 66 on Thursday, Spieth shot 2-over 73 on Friday before the disqualification.

Following a double bogey on the 18th hole that dropped him back to 3-under for the tournament, Spieth quickly fist-bumped his playing partners and their caddies before sprinting up the steps to the Riviera clubhouse.

Earlier in the day, Sky Sports reported that Spieth had not been feeling well.

In 2022, Spieth was disqualified from the JP McManus Pro-Am for scooping up his ball on the 14th green before holing out. Spieth thought he did not need to finish the hole because his score would not count for the team portion. However, the pro-am also featured an individual leaderboard for professionals, and Spieth was disqualified for not finishing out the hole.

This season, Spieth has two top-10 finishes, including a third-place finish at The Sentry in Hawaii. Friday's round of 73 was Spieth's worst of the season and only his second round of 2024 in the 70s.