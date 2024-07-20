Si Woo Kim reacts to making the longest hole-in-one in Open history by acing the 238-yard par-3 17th in the third round at Royal Troon. (0:41)

TROON, Scotland -- South Korea's Si Woo Kim made the longest hole-in-one in Open history when he aced the 238-yard par-3 17th in the third round at Royal Troon on Saturday.

Kim, who shot an even-par 71, selected a 3-iron from his bag and struck his ball to the front fringe where it rolled across the putting surface and dropped in the hole.

"I've had about six holes-in-one before, but this is the most memorable," he said of his moment of magic on the 17th, which had never witnessed a hole-in-one in previous Opens at Troon.

The previous longest hole-in-one at the Open was the 212-yard ace Frank Lickliter II made at the fifth hole at Royal Lytham & St Annes in 2001.

Kim was 5 over after three rounds.