Keegan Bradley has been named the fourth captain's assistant for the U.S. team at the upcoming Presidents Cup, the PGA Tour announced Wednesday.

Bradley, who was named captain of the U.S. team at next year's Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York, will join Stewart Cink, Justin Leonard and Kevin Kisner as assistant captains to Jim Furyk.

The U.S. team will battle the International team at the Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada on Sept. 27-29.

"Keegan is a tremendous competitor with a bulldog mentality and we are looking forward to having his voice in the team room in Montreal," Furyk said in a statement. "He has a strong passion for match play competition and I know he will be an asset to our players in 2024, as well as 2025, as he leads them into Bethpage Black for the 2025 Ryder Cup."

Bradley, a six-time winner on the PGA Tour, was a surprising choice to captain the U.S. team at the Ryder Cup. He competed in two Ryder Cups as a player with a combined 4-3-0 record and was never an assistant captain against the European team.

"I was ecstatic to get the call from Jim and looking forward to doing all I can to help our team in Montreal," Bradley said. "With the Ryder Cup on the horizon next year, this will be a great experience for me to understand the other side of the team room and how that camaraderie and coaching helps our guys play their best."

Canada's Mike Weir, the 2003 Masters champion, will captain the International team, which includes players from outside the U.S. and Europe. Ernie Els, Trevor Immelman, Geoff Ogilvy and Camilo Villegas will serve as assistant captains.

The U.S. team has dominated the Presidents Cup since its inception in 1994, winning 12 of the 14 matches and tying once. The U.S. won the most recent match 17½ - 12½ at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2022.