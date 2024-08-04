Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- Leta Lindley won the U.S. Senior Women's Open on Sunday at Fox Chapel after finishing second the previous two years, closing with a tournament-record 7-under 64 for a two-stroke victory.

Lindley, 52, birdied five of the first eight holes and added two more on the par-4 14th and 15th. She finished at 9-under 275, a record for total strokes in the event first played in 2018.

Lindley finished a shot back the previous two years, losing to Jill McGill in 2022 at NCR Country Club in Kettering, Ohio, and to Trish Johnson last year at Waverley in Portland, Oregon. Lindley won the 2008 LPGA Corning Classic for her lone LPGA Tour title.

Kaori Yamamoto of Japan, five strokes ahead entering the round, birdied the final two holes in a 71 to finish second.

Nobuko Kizawa of Japan was third at 3 under after a 68. Annika Sorenstam (71) another shot back after a 71.

JoAnne Carner missed the weekend cut after matching her age Thursday with an opening 85 and shattering it Friday with an 80. The Hall of Famer has shot her age or lower eight times in the tournament first played in 2018, seven in her last eight rounds.