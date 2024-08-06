European Ryder Cup team reconfigures qualifying

Open Extended Reactions

Golfers' performances in the four major championships, PGA Tour signature events and the FedEx Cup playoffs will carry the most weight in making next year's European Ryder Cup team under a new qualification process unveiled by the DP World Tour on Tuesday.

Under the new qualifying procedures, 5,000 points will be available in the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open, while 3,000 points will be at stake in each of the PGA Tour's signature tournaments, Players Championship and FedEx Cup playoffs events.

There will be no Ryder Cup points available in LIV Golf League events.

The Ryder Cup will be played at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York, on Sept. 26-28, 2025.

"I am delighted to be able to confirm the details of the qualification process for our 2025 Ryder Cup team," European Ryder Cup team captain Luke Donald said in a statement. "A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes to get to this point and everything is now focused on doing all we can to retain the trophy in New York next September."

In another significant change, there will be only one European Ryder Cup points list during the qualifying period. In the past, golfers could automatically qualify for the team through both the world points list (based on Official World Golf Ranking points through the qualifying period) and European points list (based on DP World Tour Race to Dubai ranking points).

Six golfers will automatically make the team, and Donald will have six captain's choices.

LIV Golf League players will be eligible for the team, as long as they're European and are active members of the DP World Tour.

Additionally, there will be 2,000 points available in DP World Tour Rolex Series events and regular PGA Tour FedEx Cup tournaments during the 2025 season; 1,500 on DP World Tour Back 9 events; and 1,000 in DP World Tour Global Series events and PGA Tour opposite-field tournaments.

The qualifying period starts on Aug. 29 at the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry in England and will end on Aug. 24, 2025, at a yet-to-be-named DP World Tour tournament.

European Ryder Cup team points will be available on the PGA Tour from Jan. 1, 2025 to Aug. 17, 2025.