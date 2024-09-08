Open Extended Reactions

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland -- After injuries and mental-health struggles, Andrew "Beef" Johnston -- one of golf's most charismatic players -- might be back as a force after finishing third at the European Masters won by fellow Englishman Matt Wallace in a playoff on Sunday.

Wallace holed an 8-foot birdie putt on No. 18 to beat Alfredo Garcia-Heredia of Spain in the first playoff hole and win his fifth European tour event -- and his first in six years.

The story of the week in the Swiss Alps, however, might be the re-emergence of Johnston, who established himself as one of the biggest characters in the sport in his breakthrough year in 2016 when he won the Open de Espana and finished eighth at the Open Championship.

At that time, he was at a career-best No. 74 in the rankings but he was as low as No. 2,055 three months ago. Johnston acknowledged he struggled to deal with his new-found popularity and was beset by mental-health issues, while a succession of injuries -- particularly to his thumb and his back -- set him back.

Johnston, who started his own YouTube channel in 2022, has started to recover some form this summer and a 4-under 66 in the final round left him one shot behind Wallace (70) and Garcia-Heredia (66), who were on 11-under par overall at the picturesque Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club.

"A lot of relief," Johnston said, fighting back the tears. "It's been a tough couple of years. To put in a good performance for four days, it has been good."

Wallace and Garcia-Heredia went to a playoff after the Spaniard made birdie from 5 feet on the 72nd hole, but Wallace -- the overnight leader by four shots -- held his nerve in the playoff.

From the middle of the fairway, the 91st-ranked Wallace hit his approach well inside his rival's and span it back to 8 feet. After Garcia-Heredia's birdie putt went wide, Wallace rolled in his attempt and gave out a huge roar.

"That was a hard day," said Wallace, who also was on the verge of tears.

Wallace's best form came in 2018 when he won three times in six months, but now he feels back in the kind of form to get into Europe's Ryder Cup team for next year's matches at Bethpage Black. The qualification process started last week.

"Ryder Cup, let's go," Wallace said.