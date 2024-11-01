Open Extended Reactions

SHIGA, Japan -- Hana Wakimoto shot a 4-under 68 on Friday to maintain her lead after the second round of the LPGA's Toto Japan Classic.

The Japanese player shot a 63 in the opening round and continued to set the pace with a 13-under-par total of 131 after 36 holes.

Yealimi Noh of the United States and Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand were two strokes off the lead after the second round. Noh shot 65, and Jutanugarn carded a 66.

Rio Takeda of Japan was three behind after a 65.

Canada's Brooke Henderson shot 71 and was at 3 under, 10 strokes behind. Minjee Lee of Australia shot 75 and was a further stroke behind Wakimoto.

The Japan tournament concludes a four-event Asian swing for the LPGA Tour that included events in China, South Korea and Malaysia.