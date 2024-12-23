Stewart Cink to move to Champions tour in 2025

Open Extended Reactions

Stewart Cink has committed to play full-time on the PGA Tour Champions circuit in 2025.

Cink, 51, who joined the PGA Tour in 1997, has eight career wins in 689 events. He's earned almost $44 million.

Winner of The Open Championship in 2009, Cink's last PGA Tour victory came in 2021 at the RBC Heritage.

"I love playing the PGA Tour, but I've been doing it a long time, and I'm such an outlier out there age-wise," Cink told Golfweek. "It's just not as much fun. If every day was Thursday through Sunday, if it was just the competition, I'd still be doing it. But practice rounds, the range, locker room, dining, at some point, you got to be around your folks, and my folks are on the Champions Tour. So I told my wife, 'I think it's time to switch over.'"

He finished No. 173 in the FedEx Cup standings in 2024, and he said his wife, Lisa, agreed with his decision.

"Whenever we talked about the Champions Tour, she had always said, 'You're still PGA Tour material,' but this time she's like, 'I was thinking the same thing.' She said, 'I am so on board with you in that.' So, [it] feels right," Cink told Golfweek.

In 2024, Cink played in 11 Champions events and finished in the Top 10 nine times, including a win at The Ally Challenge at Grand Blanc, Mich., in August.

"I have this window, and I don't want to look back and say I didn't take advantage of it," he said. "I've got a chance to maybe do something really good over there. So, I'm moving on. I'm ready. I feel great about it and I'm excited."