LOS CABOS, Mexico -- Nico Echavarria moved into position to win consecutive PGA Tour events, shooting a 9-under 63 in calmer wind conditions Friday for a share of the lead in the World Wide Technology Championship.

The Zozo Championship winner two weeks ago in Japan for his second tour title, Echavarria matched Max Greyserman at 12-under 132 at El Cardonal at Diamante, a day after strong wind hit the Tiger Woods-designed layout.

"It was a very, very good round," Echavarria said. "Obviously everyone knew that the scores were going to be lower. Different wind."

The 30-year-old Colombian played a five-hole stretch on the front nine in 6 under with an eagle and four birdies. He added three birdies on the back nine.

"It's such a momentum game that if I don't make par on 3, I had like a 10-footer for par on 3 that I made," Echavarria said. "I kind of got things rolling, made birdie on 4, made birdie on 5, eagled 6. I think the par on 3 was even more important. Then I hit some close, I made some long putts. I made one out of the bunker. Luck's in your favor, but you've got to use that momentum."

Greyserman eagled the par-5 18th for a 64.

"Way less wind. At times, it's pretty minimal," Greyserman said. "It was gettable out there. A lot of birdies to be had and, if you played well and executed, you could go pretty low."

The American tied for second behind Echavarria in Japan.

"I thought that, 'Here we go again. Let's go!'" Greyserman said.

Carson Young was third at 11 under after a career-best 61. He had 12 birdies and a bogey.

"The weather definitely helps," Young said. "Less wind out of a slightly different direction made the course a little bit easier."

Dylan Wu had a 65 to get to 10 under. Maverick McNealy (66), Austin Eckroat (67) and Kelly Kraft (67) were 9 under.