Open Extended Reactions

LIV Golf is adding events in South Korea and the Indianapolis area to its 2025 schedule.

The league announced Wednesday tournaments to be played at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea and at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indiana.

"LIV Golf is growing across the globe in new and returning markets, and our 2025 schedule is a testament to that," said Greg Norman, LIV Golf commissioner and CEO.

"Bringing LIV Golf to South Korea is another significant milestone as we continue to expand throughout Asia, and our inaugural event in Indy will be a perfect match for a community steeped in sports history and tradition."

The tour will stop in South Korea May 2-4 at the Nicklaus club in Incheon, where the 2015 Presidents Cup was played. It is one of four Asian stops in 2025.

LIV Golf Indianapolis is set for Aug. 15-17 and will be the final individual event on the calendar. Players will battle for the 2025 LIV Golf League championship there, also looking to secure their positions for 2026. Team-event seedings also will be determined there.

The league also unveiled the dates for four of its returning tournaments:

June 27-29: LIV Golf Dallas, Maridoe Golf Club

July 11-13: LIV Golf Andalucia, Real Club Valderrama (San Roque, Spain)

July 25-27: LIV Golf UK, JCB Golf and Country Club (Rocester, England)

Aug. 8-10: LIV Golf Chicago, Bolingbrook Golf Club

Play in the league's third season begins Feb. 6-8 at LIV Golf Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. LIV Golf has released the dates and locations of 10 of its 14 tournaments on the 2025 schedule, with further announcements expected soon.