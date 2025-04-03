Open Extended Reactions

Max Homa and his longtime caddie, childhood friend Joe Greiner, have decided to split up.

When Homa teed it up at the Valero Texas Open on Thursday, he had veteran caddie Bill Harke on his bag instead.

"Joe and I made memories for a lifetime and can't be more thankful for all the hard work," Homa said Thursday in a statement to PGATour.com.

"We have parted ways and it will be sad to see him go. I'll always be grateful to have walked the fairways with one of my best friends."

Homa, 34, was a late-blooming star on the PGA Tour and collected six wins between 2019 and 2023. Once ranked as high as No. 5 in the world, he tied for third at last year's Masters but has been in a slump in the year since.

Homa has dropped to No. 78 in the Official World Golf Ranking and has missed four cuts in a row. He hasn't finished better than tied for 26th in any event this year.

The Texas Open is the final tournament before the Masters next week, the first major of the season. Homa got off to a slow start Thursday, carding an opening-round 4-over 76.

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.