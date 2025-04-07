Open Extended Reactions

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Vijay Singh, the 2000 Masters champion, has withdrawn from the field for this week's tournament with an undisclosed injury.

Augusta National Golf Club said Singh informed its competition committee of his injury Monday. There are 95 players in the field for the 89th Masters, the first major championship of the season.

Singh, 62, was scheduled to make his 32nd start in the Masters. Last year, Singh made the cut at age 61 and tied for 58th at 14 over.

The World Golf Hall of Famer won the 2000 Masters by three strokes over Ernie Els and finished in the top eight in six of his seven starts at Augusta National between 2000 and 2006.

Singh regularly competes on the PGA Tour Champions tour. He tied for 18th in this past weekend's James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational at the Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Florida. He finished 12 shots behind winner Ángel Cabrera, the 2009 Masters champion.