Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is roaming the greens of Augusta National not as a spectator but as a credentialed photographer for the 2025 Masters.

The former Seattle Mariners center fielder has been spotted photographing sporting events in recent years such as the MLB Seoul Series, an Inter Miami FC match and a Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles game in November 2023.

Griffey also photographed his son Tevin at Florida A&M's homecoming football game in October 2023, before Tevin transferred to Boise State.

On Thursday, cameras found Griffey with his own equipment during Round 1.

His work throughout the week has been uploaded to Getty Images. Here's a day-by-day look at Griffey's top images from the 2025 Masters.

Thursday

Kevin Yu plays a shot from the fairway during the first round of the 2025 Masters. (Photo by Ken Griffey Jr./Augusta National/Getty Images)

Former Masters champion Bernhard Langer of Germany watches his shot from the No. 12 tee during the first round. (Photo by Ken Griffey Jr./Augusta National/Getty Images)

Max Homa launches his tee shot on No. 12 in front of a large gallery. (Photo by Ken Griffey Jr./Augusta National/Getty Images)

First-round leader Justin Rose follows through on his tee shot on his way to a par on No. 12. (Photo by Ken Griffey Jr./Augusta National/Getty Images)

Wednesday

Family members of Will Zalatoris, Lucas Glover and amateur Evan Beck sit on the course during the Par 3 Contest. (Photo by Ken Griffey Jr./Augusta National/Getty Images)