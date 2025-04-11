Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is roaming the greens of Augusta National not as a spectator but as a credentialed photographer for the 2025 Masters.
The former Seattle Mariners center fielder has been spotted photographing sporting events in recent years such as the MLB Seoul Series, an Inter Miami FC match and a Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles game in November 2023.
Griffey also photographed his son Tevin at Florida A&M's homecoming football game in October 2023, before Tevin transferred to Boise State.
On Thursday, cameras found Griffey with his own equipment during Round 1.
His work throughout the week has been uploaded to Getty Images. Here's a day-by-day look at Griffey's top images from the 2025 Masters.
Thursday
Wednesday