Webb Simpson and Nico Echavarria have withdrawn from the Myrtle Beach Classic, the PGA Tour announced Monday.

No reasons for the withdrawals was provided.

Nick Watney and Jonathan Byrd were confirmed to replace Simpson and Echavarria, respectively, while Chesson Hadley received an open restricted sponsor pick for the event that begins Thursday at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Simpson, 39, won the 2012 U.S. Open championship and is a seven-time winner on the PGA Tour. He currently stands No. 380 in the Official World Golf Ranking. His most recent victories came in the 2020 RBC Heritage and the 2020 WM Phoenix Open.

Echavarria, 30, is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour. The Colombian currently stands 49th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.