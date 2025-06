Cameron Young makes a birdie on a playoff hole to break a five-way tie and earn a place in the field of the U.S. Open. (0:21)

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On a long day when it seemed everything was going wrong, Cameron Young birdied three of his last four holes Monday to get into a five-way playoff and then made a 12-foot birdie to earn his spot in the U.S. Open in two weeks at Oakmont.

The drama went coast-to-coast, and even north of the border into Canada, with 47 places available at 10 qualifying sites to fill the field for the major regarded the toughest test in golf.

Young advanced with his clutch play, while Rickie Fowler was eliminated with a bogey.

Young, already enduring a tough year that forced him to do a 36-hole qualifier, hit 9-iron to 8 feet for birdie on the 15th, birdied the par-5 16th and then hit wedge to 18 inches on the final hole to earn a spot in the 5-for-1 playoff.

"I feel like I showed myself something today," he said. "For so long today I saw nothing go in."

The playoff began on the 10th hole, and Young hit driver into the left rough and judged his wedge perfectly to 12 feet below the hole.

"I started my day here 12 hours ago and made a 3, so I tried to do it again," he said.

Erik van Rooyen opened with a 64 at Kinsale and had no trouble getting to Oakmont for the U.S. Open on June 12-15. He wound up six shots ahead of the field. Other qualifiers were Bud Cauley, Lanto Griffin, Justin Lower and, at No. 2,651 in the world ranking, Harrison Ott.

Cauley is No. 56 in the world, and is likely to stay in the top 60 after the Canadian Open and get in through that category. If that happens, Chase Johnson will get to his first U.S. Open. He won the playoff for the two alternate spots with Eric Cole.

In the other Ohio qualifier in Springfield, Zac Blair won a four-way playoff for the last spot by outlasting John Peterson, a former PGA Tour player who retired and then asked to be reinstated as an amateur.

The four spots from the Florida qualifier did not finish because of a rain delay.

Three of the five spots from the Atlanta qualifier went to amateurs, with 17-year-old Mason Howell leading the way. The high school junior played bogey-free for an 18-under 126. Also qualifying was Jackson Koivun of Auburn, who already has locked up a PGA Tour card, and Florida State sophomore Tyler Weaver.

Qualifiers in Toronto and North Carolina each offered seven spots -- the PGA Tour is in Canada this week and the Korn Ferry Tour is in its Carolinas swing.

Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark and Emiliano Grillo of Argentina were among the seven qualifiers in Canada, where Kevin Velo led the field. Florida State junior Luke Clanton was in the U.S. Open as No. 1 in the amateur world ranking. He gave up that spot to make his pro debut in the Canadian Open, and failed to get through U.S. Open qualifying.

In North Carolina, Zach Bauchou led the seven players who got into Oakmont. Bauchou was in the Ohio qualifier two years ago when he had his college roommate, Viktor Hovland, caddie for him a day after Hovland won the Memorial.

Most of the LIV Golf players who tried to qualify -- or thought about it, anyway -- were competing for four spots in Maryland. Marc Leishman of Australia, who has not qualified for a major the last two years since joining LIV, beat out fellow LIV player Sebastián Muñoz to earn one of the four spots.

Fifteen players from LIV originally were in the Maryland field. Five did not turn in cards when it was clear they wouldn't make it -- not unusual for tour players -- while five withdrew before it began, including Bubba Watson and Lee Westwood.

Matt Vogt led the two qualifiers in Walla Walla, Washington, and secured a homecoming of sorts. He was a caddie at Oakmont and now is a dentist in Indiana.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.