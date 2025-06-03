Open Extended Reactions

U.S. Solheim Cup Captain Angela Stanford named major champion Brittany Lang on Tuesday as her third assistant captain for next year's Solheim Cup at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands.

The 39-year-old Lang, who counts the 2016 U.S. Women's Open among her two titles on the LPGA Tour, will join Stanford and fellow assistants Kristy McPherson and Paula Creamer in leading a group of the top 12 American female golfers against Europe in the biennial team event.

"This is probably one of the highest honors I've had in my career. I'm excited to learn, to help and to experience the atmosphere as an assistant captain," Lang said.

Lang represented the United States on the 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017 U.S. Solheim Cup teams and her four-ball partnership with Brittany Lincicome is the most successful for either side in the event's history, going a perfect 4-0-0.

"The traits that have always impressed me the most about Brittany are her confidence and her demeanor," said Stanford. "If Lang has ever been rattled, you would never know."

The United States reclaimed the Solheim Cup in September in Gainesville, Virginia to stop Europe from winning the trophy for an unprecedented fourth consecutive time.

The Solheim Cup will be held September 11-13, 2026 when the U.S. will bid for their first road win since 2015.