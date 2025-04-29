Open Extended Reactions

U.S. Solheim Cup captain Angela Stanford on Tuesday named major champion Paula Creamer as her second assistant captain for next year's Solheim Cup at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands.

Creamer, 38, a 10-time winner on the LPGA Tour, will join Stanford and fellow assistant captain Kristy McPherson in leading a group of the top 12 American female golfers against Europe in the biennial team event.

Creamer, who won the 2010 U.S. Women's Open, played on her first Solheim Cup team as an LPGA Tour rookie in 2005 at age 19, then the youngest player in the event's history.

She also represented the U.S. in 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017 and her seven foursomes wins and 8½ foursomes points are the most for any American player.

"Wearing the Red, White and Blue has been an important part of my career. I have pledged to Angela to do whatever she needs me to do to help her and the U.S. team represent the United States well and ultimately retain the Cup for another two years," Creamer said in a statement.

Stanford and Creamer were Solheim Cup teammates five times but were never paired together. They also served as assistants under Stacy Lewis at last year's Solheim Cup.

"Paula's passion for her country and the Solheim Cup are infectious," Stanford said in a statement. "I truly enjoyed being Paula's teammate when we played on Solheim Cups and when we worked as assistants together in Virginia last year.

The United States reclaimed the Solheim Cup last September in Gainesville, Virginia, to stop Europe from capturing the trophy for an unprecedented fourth consecutive time.

The next Solheim Cup will be held Sept. 11-13, 2026, when the U.S. will be seeking its first road win since 2015.