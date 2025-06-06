Open Extended Reactions

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler confirmed his entry into next month's Genesis Scottish Open.

The three-time major winner joins a loaded field at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Ludvig Åberg, Sepp Straka and defending champion Robert MacIntyre all are scheduled to compete from July 10-13.

Scheffler, coming off his third title this season at The Memorial last weekend, tied for third in his last appearance at Scotland's national open in 2023.

"I'm looking forward to getting back to the Genesis Scottish Open next month," said Scheffler, 28. "It's an event and a course I enjoy playing given we only get to play links golf a couple of times a year. Playing in such a strong field and in front of the Scottish fans is always fun for us."

The Scottish Open is co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and Europe's DP World Tour.