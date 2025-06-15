        <
        >

          U.S. Open 2025 -- Tee times for the final round

          • ESPN staffJun 15, 2025, 12:24 AM

          The final round of the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club (Pa.) will begin on Sunday. Here are the tee times for every golfer:

          All times ET

          (a) denotes amateur

          Third round

          Tee No. 1

          7:52 a.m. -- Cam Davis

          8:03 a.m. -- Matthieu Pavon, Jordan Smith

          8:14 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English

          8:25 a.m. -- Ryan McCormick, Taylor Pendrith

          8:36 a.m. -- Johnny Keefer, Michael Kim

          8:47 a.m. -- James Nicholas, Brian Harman

          8:58 a.m. -- Philip Barbaree Jr., Sungjae Im

          9:14 a.m. -- Niklas Norgaard, Denny McCarthy

          9:25 a.m. -- Daniel Berger, Tony Finau

          9:36 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Andrew Novak

          9:47 a.m. -- Adam Schenk, Mackenzie Hughes

          9:58 a.m. -- Justin Hastings (a), Matt Fitzpatrick

          10:09 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Rasmus Højgaard

          10:20 a.m. -- Ryan Fox, Corey Conners

          10:36 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Laurie Canter

          10:47 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Tom Kim

          10:58 a.m. -- Maverick McNealy, Xander Schauffele

          11:09 a.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Jhonattan Vegas

          11:20 a.m. -- Aaron Rai, Trevor Cone

          11:31 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, J.T. Poston

          11:42 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Thomas Detry

          11:58 a.m. -- Jason Day, Chris Kirk

          12:09 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Sam Stevens

          12:20 p.m. -- Matt Wallace, Ryan Gerard

          12:31 p.m. -- Ben Griffin, Victor Perez

          12:42 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Emiliano Grillo

          12:53 p.m. -- Max Greyserman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

          1:04 p.m. -- Nick Taylor, Scottie Scheffler

          1:20 p.m. -- Chris Gotterup, Marc Leishman

          1:31 p.m. -- Cameron Young, Robert MacIntyre

          1:42 p.m. -- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Thriston Lawrence

          1:53 p.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Carlos Ortiz

          2:04 p.m. -- Viktor Hovland, J.J. Spaun

          2:15 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Sam Burns