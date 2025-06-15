The final round of the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club (Pa.) will begin on Sunday. Here are the tee times for every golfer:
All times ET
(a) denotes amateur
Third round
Tee No. 1
7:52 a.m. -- Cam Davis
8:03 a.m. -- Matthieu Pavon, Jordan Smith
8:14 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English
8:25 a.m. -- Ryan McCormick, Taylor Pendrith
8:36 a.m. -- Johnny Keefer, Michael Kim
8:47 a.m. -- James Nicholas, Brian Harman
8:58 a.m. -- Philip Barbaree Jr., Sungjae Im
9:14 a.m. -- Niklas Norgaard, Denny McCarthy
9:25 a.m. -- Daniel Berger, Tony Finau
9:36 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Andrew Novak
9:47 a.m. -- Adam Schenk, Mackenzie Hughes
9:58 a.m. -- Justin Hastings (a), Matt Fitzpatrick
10:09 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Rasmus Højgaard
10:20 a.m. -- Ryan Fox, Corey Conners
10:36 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Laurie Canter
10:47 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Tom Kim
10:58 a.m. -- Maverick McNealy, Xander Schauffele
11:09 a.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Jhonattan Vegas
11:20 a.m. -- Aaron Rai, Trevor Cone
11:31 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, J.T. Poston
11:42 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Thomas Detry
11:58 a.m. -- Jason Day, Chris Kirk
12:09 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Sam Stevens
12:20 p.m. -- Matt Wallace, Ryan Gerard
12:31 p.m. -- Ben Griffin, Victor Perez
12:42 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Emiliano Grillo
12:53 p.m. -- Max Greyserman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
1:04 p.m. -- Nick Taylor, Scottie Scheffler
1:20 p.m. -- Chris Gotterup, Marc Leishman
1:31 p.m. -- Cameron Young, Robert MacIntyre
1:42 p.m. -- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Thriston Lawrence
1:53 p.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Carlos Ortiz
2:04 p.m. -- Viktor Hovland, J.J. Spaun
2:15 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Sam Burns