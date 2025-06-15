The final round of the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club (Pa.) will begin on Sunday. Here are the tee times for every golfer:

All times ET

(a) denotes amateur

Third round

Tee No. 1

7:52 a.m. -- Cam Davis

8:03 a.m. -- Matthieu Pavon, Jordan Smith

8:14 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English

8:25 a.m. -- Ryan McCormick, Taylor Pendrith

8:36 a.m. -- Johnny Keefer, Michael Kim

8:47 a.m. -- James Nicholas, Brian Harman

8:58 a.m. -- Philip Barbaree Jr., Sungjae Im

9:14 a.m. -- Niklas Norgaard, Denny McCarthy

9:25 a.m. -- Daniel Berger, Tony Finau

9:36 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Andrew Novak

9:47 a.m. -- Adam Schenk, Mackenzie Hughes

9:58 a.m. -- Justin Hastings (a), Matt Fitzpatrick

10:09 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Rasmus Højgaard

10:20 a.m. -- Ryan Fox, Corey Conners

10:36 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Laurie Canter

10:47 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Tom Kim

10:58 a.m. -- Maverick McNealy, Xander Schauffele

11:09 a.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Jhonattan Vegas

11:20 a.m. -- Aaron Rai, Trevor Cone

11:31 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, J.T. Poston

11:42 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Thomas Detry

11:58 a.m. -- Jason Day, Chris Kirk

12:09 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Sam Stevens

12:20 p.m. -- Matt Wallace, Ryan Gerard

12:31 p.m. -- Ben Griffin, Victor Perez

12:42 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Emiliano Grillo

12:53 p.m. -- Max Greyserman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:04 p.m. -- Nick Taylor, Scottie Scheffler

1:20 p.m. -- Chris Gotterup, Marc Leishman

1:31 p.m. -- Cameron Young, Robert MacIntyre

1:42 p.m. -- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Thriston Lawrence

1:53 p.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Carlos Ortiz

2:04 p.m. -- Viktor Hovland, J.J. Spaun

2:15 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Sam Burns