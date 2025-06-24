How to watch the 2025 PGA Rocket Classic on ESPN+

Open Extended Reactions

Keegan Bradley rallied from three shots back with four holes to play Sunday to edge Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley and win the Travelers Championship. The 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain now leads the field into Detroit.

The PGA Tour heads to Motown this week for the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club. The 156-player field will compete for a share of $9.6 million. The winner earns $1.728 million and 500 FedEx Cup points.

Cam Davis won the event in 2021 and 2024.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

When is the Rocket Classic?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in on Disney+ and ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday

First-round coverage begins at 6:45 a.m.

Friday

Second-round coverage begins at 6:45 a.m.

Saturday

Third-round coverage begins at 7 a.m.

Sunday

Fourth-round coverage begins at 7 a.m.

Coverage includes main feed, marquee group, featured groups and featured holes.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Collin Morikawa

▪︎ Hideki Matsuyama

▪︎ Ben Griffin

▪︎ Patrick Cantlay

▪︎ Wyndham Clark

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, schedules, rankings and more.