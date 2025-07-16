Open Extended Reactions

Oakmont Country Club has banned golfer Wyndham Clark from its property after he damaged his locker following a missed cut at last month's U.S. Open, sources confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

In a letter sent to members this week, Oakmont Country Club president John Lynch said the club reached its decision after multiple discussions with the United States Golf Association and the club's board.

According to Lynch's letter, the ban could be lifted if Clark pays for damages, makes a "meaningful contribution" to a charity selected by the Oakmont Country Club board, and undergoes counseling and/or anger management therapy.

Oakmont Country Club, which is located about 15 miles outside Pittsburgh, is scheduled to host the U.S. Open again in 2033.

"Several of you have inquired about the situation involving Wyndham Clark and the steps being taken in response to his recent behavior," Lynch wrote in the letter. "Following multiple discussions with the USGA and the OCC Board, a decision has been made that Mr. Clark will no longer be permitted on OCC property.

"This decision will remain in effect unless formally reconsidered and approved by the Board."

The contents of Lynch's letter were first reported by Golf Digest on Wednesday. ESPN confirmed the letter was sent to Oakmont Country Club members.

Clark, the 2023 U.S. Open winner at Los Angeles Country Club, made a bogey on the final hole of the second round to miss the cut at this year's U.S. Open by one stroke. He apologized for his behavior the following week at the Travelers Championship.

"I've had a lot of highs and lows in my career, especially this year some lows," Clark told reporters at the Travelers Championship. "I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I'm very sorry for what happened. But I'd also like to move on, not only for myself but for Oakmont, for the USGA, and kind of focus on the rest of the year and things that come up."

At the PGA Championship in May, Clark threw his driver and damaged a sign near the tee box that featured one of his most prominent sponsors.

"As professionals, we are expected to remain professional even when frustrated and I unfortunately let my emotions get the best of me," Clark said in a statement after the PGA Championship. "My actions were uncalled for and completely inappropriate, making it clear that I have things I need to work on.

"I promise to better the way I handle my frustrations on the course going forward, and hope you all can forgive me in due time."

Clark has slipped to 28th in the Official World Golf Ranking heading into this week's Open Championship in Portrush, Northern Ireland. He has one top-10 finish in 19 starts on tour this season.