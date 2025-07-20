Open Extended Reactions

Sergio Garcia played most of his final round at the Open Championship on Sunday without his driver after he slammed it into the ground in frustration and split it in half.

The 45-year-old veteran broke the club after his tee shot on the second hole at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. Players are not able to replace a club that is broken in anger during a round.

Despite the poor tee shot, Garcia wound up making birdie on the par-5 No. 2, one of five birdies on the day. With two bogeys, he shot 68, his only sub-70 round of the week.

The Spaniard finished The Open at 3-under 281.