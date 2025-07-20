Open Extended Reactions

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland -- After kicking off his Open Championship with a disappointing 78 in the first round, Bryson DeChambeau rallied for three straight rounds under par -- including a 64 on Sunday -- that put him among the top 10 at a major championship for the seventh time in his past 11 starts.

"I always told you guys, I like it when it's fair conditions," said DeChambeau, who was tied for 144th after the first round. "... I still have to crack the code when it's raining and windy. It was a fun three days. I was really proud of the way I turned it around and gave myself actually some hope."

With his finish, DeChambeau will likely solidify his spot on the United States Ryder Cup team. Heading into this week, the two-time U.S. Open winner was fifth in points, behind Russell Henley, Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler. The top six players in the standings automatically qualify for the team that will face the Europeans at Bethpage State Park in September. As the captain, Keegan Bradley will select the remaining six players.

"I hope I can bring a lot of energy and a tsunami of a crowd that's going to be rooting for Team USA," he said.

Bryson DeChambeau, saying he still needed to 'crack the code when it's rainy and windy' at the Open Championship, carded a 64 in perfect conditions Sunday to finish at 9 under. Alex Slitz/Getty Images

DeChambeau said his experience playing team golf on LIV has taught him that the best approach to being in a team setting is to "let the individual be the best individual they can possibly be to add to the team."

"That's it," he said. "Don't try to put someone in a bubble and say, 'You need to do this; you need to do that.'"

Having been on the losing side (2018 in France) and the winning side (2021 at Whistling Straits) of two Ryder Cup teams, DeChambeau was not part of the team that traveled to Rome and lost to the Europeans in 2023.

"This year's no joke," DeChambeau said. "We're tired of it. We're tired of losing."

Bradley was also in the field this week and finished at 4 under. While there has been much talk about whether Bradley should be a playing captain on the team, he said he has not yet made any decisions but added there is a contingency plan should he end up on the team.

"It certainly won't be easy. Nothing about picking whoever it is is going to be easy, but if I get to that position and I feel like I'm going to help the team, then I'll consider playing," Bradley said earlier this week. "I want to obviously wait until the time comes to pick the players and see how I'm doing, and if there's somebody that is playing great that can take my spot, I'll be thrilled for that. I just want to put the best team on the course at Bethpage."

According to DeChambeau, Bradley went out of his way to give something to every potential player who could be on the team this week.

"I talked with him briefly, and then he put something in our lockers that was pretty inspirational," DeChambeau said. "It meant a lot."