Wyndham Clark hopes to play again at Oakmont Country Club but says that decision is up to the historic golf club outside Pittsburgh after it banned him from its property for damaging his locker at this year's U.S. Open.

"That's up to them," Clark told reporters Sunday after he carded a 6-under 65 in the final round to finish 11 under and in a tie for fourth at The Open. "I really don't know. I would hope so. It's a fantastic course and place, but that's up to them.

"I did something awful, and I'm really sorry for it. Hopefully, they have it in their heart to forgive me, and maybe in the future I'll be able to play there."

In a letter sent to Oakmont Country Club members earlier this week, club president John Lynch said the club banned Clark after multiple discussions with the United States Golf Association and the club's board.

Oakmont is scheduled to host the U.S. Open again in 2033, which would be the final year of Clark's 10-year exemption for winning the 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

Clark, 31, could be permitted to return to Oakmont if he pays for damages, makes a "meaningful contribution" to a charity selected by the club's board, and undergoes counseling and/or anger management therapy, according to the letter.

"We reached out, and we wanted to do that," Clark said. "Obviously, it's a no-brainer to pay for the damages. That was a given. Then obviously all the apologies, and I want to give back to the community because I hurt a great place in Pittsburgh, so I wanted to do anything I can to show them that what happened there was not a reflection of who I am and won't happen again.

"But I want to show them who I really am with the apology and the things I'm going to do."

Clark seemed surprised that his punishment was detailed in a letter to Oakmont members.

"We were hoping it was going to be private," Clark said. "I'll just leave it at that."

It wasn't the only time Clark was criticized for poor on-course behavior this season. At the PGA Championship in May, he threw his driver and damaged a sign near the tee box that featured one of his most prominent sponsors.

Clark has been open about addressing his mental health and temper in the past.

"I've been pretty open about my mental shift and change to get better, and I did that in '23 and '24, and then having a tough year and all the expectations and just frustration all coming together, and I did two stupid things," he said. "But one thing that it did do is wake me up and get me back into the person I know I am and the person I want to be.

"I hope those things don't reflect because I don't think they reflect on who I am, and going forward that stuff is not going to happen again."

Clark, who has slipped to 28th in the Official World Golf Ranking, recorded his best finish in a major since winning the 2023 U.S. Open. It was his second top-10 finish in 20 starts on tour this season.