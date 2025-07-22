Open Extended Reactions

The Ryder Cup officially will be returning to Spain for a second time, with the 2031 event awarded to the Camiral Golf and Wellness Resort, Ryder Cup Europe said Tuesday.

Located in the northeastern part of Spain near Barcelona, the resort in Caldes de Malavella was formerly known as PGA Catalunya. It will be the second course in Spain to host a Ryder Cup, which was played at Valderrama Golf Club in 1997.

The Stadium Course has played host to a DP World Tour event three times, most recently in 2022, as well as having served as the site for the final stage of the tour's qualifying school from 2008-16. It will also host the tour's Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship from 2028-30.

Ryder Cup Venues Where the Ryder Cup will be played through 2033: Year Course Location 2025 Bethpage Black Farmingdale, N.Y. 2027 Adare Manor County Limerick, Ireland 2029 Hazeltine Chaska, Minn. 2031 Camiral Caldes de Malavella, Spain 2033 Olympic Club San Francisco

"Today's announcement not only recognizes Camiral as one of Europe's leading venues, but also the considerable contribution Spanish golf has made to the proud history of the Ryder Cup," European Tour Group chief executive Guy Kinnings said in a statement.

Spain's Sergio Garcia is the all-time Ryder Cup points leader with 28 1/2, while countryman Jon Rahm has become one of the European team's stars over the past three iterations of the biennial event.

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be contested in September at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York. The event will be held at Ireland's Adare Manor in 2027, followed by Hazeltine National in Chaska, Minnesota, in 2027. After Camiral, the Ryder Cup will return to San Francisco's Olympic Club in 2033.

With Spain's Seve Ballesteros serving as team captain, Europe won the Ryder Cup 14 1/2-13 1/2 at Valderrama. Ballesteros, Garcia and Rahm are three of 11 Spaniards who have competed in the event.

Ballesteros and countryman Antonio Garrido were the first players from Continental Europe to represent Europe in the Ryder Cup in 1979 at the Greenbrier. There has been at least one Spaniard on the team in every Ryder Cup since.

"The Ryder Cup has grown significantly since Spain last hosted it in 1997," Kinnings said. "It is one of the world's leading sporting events, which brings significant economic benefits and global exposure to a host region and country, so we could not be happier to be taking it to Costa Brava and Barcelona for the first time, and to Spain for the second time."