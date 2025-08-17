Open Extended Reactions

LIV Golf League captain Bryson DeChambeau and PGA Tour veterans Russell Henley and Harris English qualified for the U.S. Ryder Cup team that will take on the Europeans at Bethpage Black in New York next month.

Henley, DeChambeau and English will join world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler, U.S. Open winner J.J. Spaun and two-time major champion Xander Schauffele on the American squad after they finished in the top six in Ryder Cup points following the final round of Sunday's BMW Championship.

U.S. team captain Keegan Bradley will make six captain's choices Aug. 27, three days after the final round of next week's Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

DeChambeau, 31, who captured his second U.S. Open title at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina in 2024, will be making his third Ryder Cup appearance. He had a 2-3-1 record in the 2018 and 2021 Ryder Cups.

English, 36, made the U.S. squad for the second time. He went 1-2-0 as a Ryder Cup rookie in the Americans' 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. Ranked No. 8 in the Official World Golf Ranking, English picked up his first PGA Tour victory at the Farmers Insurance Open in January.

English also tied for second at the PGA Championship in May and was solo second at The Open in Northern Ireland in July.

Henley, 36, will join Spaun as a Ryder Cup rookie at Bethpage Black. He won his fifth PGA Tour tournament at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, then tied for 10th at the U.S. Open and The Open.

Henley, ranked fifth in the OWGR, is regarded as one of the best ball strikers on tour. He ranked fifth in strokes gained: total (1.310), eighth tee to green (1.049) and 17th approach (.543) heading into the BMW Championship.

Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin and Bradley rounded out the top 10 this week.

Bradley, the 2024 BMW Championship winner, finished tied for 17th at 1 under at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, on Sunday, 16 strokes behind Scheffler, who won for the fifth time this season.

Bradley said earlier this week that he still wasn't sure if he'd choose himself with a captain's pick.

There hasn't been a Ryder Cup playing captain since Arnold Palmer led the U.S. team to a 23-9 rout over the Europeans at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta in 1963.

Maverick McNealy (third, 11 under), Sam Burns (tie for fourth, 10 under), Cameron Young (11th, 5 under), Griffin (tie for 12th, 3 under) and Brian Harman (tie for 19th, even), who are all fighting for a captain's pick, finished in the top 20 in the BMW Championship.

The Ryder Cup will be played Sept. 26-28.