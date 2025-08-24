Tommy Fleetwood shoots 18 under and wins the Tour Championship by three strokes for his first PGA Tour victory. (1:08)

ATLANTA -- Everybody loves a first-time winner, especially one who had been hit across the head by a two-by-four in so many near-misses.

England's Tommy Fleetwood captured his first PGA Tour victory -- in his 164th career start -- in the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club on Sunday.

Fleetwood posted a 2-under 68 in the final round and finished at 18 under, three strokes better than Russell Henley and Patrick Cantlay.

Before Sunday, Fleetwood had played the role of bride's maid, at least on American soil. He was a runner-up on the PGA Tour six times and finished in the top three in a dozen tournaments.

According to ESPN Research, Fleetwood's 30 top-five finishes were the most by a golfer without a victory on the PGA Tour in the past 100 years and his 44 top 10s were second most in the past century.

"I think I'm proud of what I've done before," Fleetwood said Sunday, before lifting the FedEx Cup and collecting a $10 million winner's check. "Whether I've won or not, I've still been proud of my career so far, knowing that I still have a long way to go and lots of learning.

"This doesn't change that really. This is hopefully just one win, the first of many to come. You cannot win plenty if you don't win the first one."

Fleetwood's long-awaited maiden victory garnered him congratulatory messages from throughout the golf world -- and beyond -- on Sunday. Here are some of the best reactions on social media from Fleetwood's win.

Some of sports' biggest stars

Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods, an 82-time winner on the PGA Tour, appreciated Fleetwood's long road to winning. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who recently picked up golf, also was watching with interest. WNBA star Caitlin Clark, an avid golfer, called her shot, even before Fleetwood walked up to the first tee at East Lake and was happy to see him pull it out.

Your journey is a reminder that hard work, resilience, and heart do pay off. No one deserves it more. Congrats @TommyFleetwood1! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 24, 2025

Congrats and 🫡 @TommyFleetwood1!!! That first one feeling is something else! Especially after dealing with adversity and shortcomings. Too 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🏆 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2025

Golf world chimes in

Woods wasn't the only PGA Tour golfer who admired Fleetwood's mettle.

European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has to feel good about Fleetwood's form heading into next month's match against the Americans at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

Justin Rose, the only other Englishman to win the FedEx Cup in 2018, stuck around to watch Fleetwood make the winning putt. It's always good when a nice guy finishes first, too.

Tommy Fleetwood - FedEx Cup Champion 🏆 — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) August 24, 2025

This felt as good as winning myself! So happy for my man @TommyFleetwood1 for enduring the relentless pressure cooker his quality golf has put him in during these playoffs and there is no more deserving champ. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/SWn6xtQbNB — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) August 24, 2025

Take a bow Tommy! You deserve it for how you have handled everything over the years to get to this point. 👏👏👏#FedExCupChamp https://t.co/TNsXqFh0i0 — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) August 24, 2025

Like everyone else, I am so happy for Tommy. Probably the nicest guy on tour.



Congrats Tommy! — Michael S. Kim (@Mike_kim714) August 24, 2025

Across the sports landscape

Everton F.C., Fleetwood's favorite Premier League team, applauded his long-awaited victory. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso needed only one word to describe his excitement. Charles Woodson, a Heisman Trophy winner, even weighed in.

TOMMYYYYYYY !!! — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) August 24, 2025

Fleetwood for the Big W

Congrats champ and Never a better time for your 1st @PGATOUR win — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) August 24, 2025