          LeBron, Tiger, Caitlin Clark praise Tommy Fleetwood's FedEx Cup win

          play
          Tommy Fleetwood takes Tour Championship for 1st PGA Tour win (1:08)

          Tommy Fleetwood shoots 18 under and wins the Tour Championship by three strokes for his first PGA Tour victory. (1:08)

          • Mark SchlabachAug 24, 2025, 11:14 PM
          ATLANTA -- Everybody loves a first-time winner, especially one who had been hit across the head by a two-by-four in so many near-misses.

          England's Tommy Fleetwood captured his first PGA Tour victory -- in his 164th career start -- in the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club on Sunday.

          Fleetwood posted a 2-under 68 in the final round and finished at 18 under, three strokes better than Russell Henley and Patrick Cantlay.

          Before Sunday, Fleetwood had played the role of bride's maid, at least on American soil. He was a runner-up on the PGA Tour six times and finished in the top three in a dozen tournaments.

          According to ESPN Research, Fleetwood's 30 top-five finishes were the most by a golfer without a victory on the PGA Tour in the past 100 years and his 44 top 10s were second most in the past century.

          "I think I'm proud of what I've done before," Fleetwood said Sunday, before lifting the FedEx Cup and collecting a $10 million winner's check. "Whether I've won or not, I've still been proud of my career so far, knowing that I still have a long way to go and lots of learning.

          "This doesn't change that really. This is hopefully just one win, the first of many to come. You cannot win plenty if you don't win the first one."

          Fleetwood's long-awaited maiden victory garnered him congratulatory messages from throughout the golf world -- and beyond -- on Sunday. Here are some of the best reactions on social media from Fleetwood's win.

          Some of sports' biggest stars

          Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods, an 82-time winner on the PGA Tour, appreciated Fleetwood's long road to winning. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who recently picked up golf, also was watching with interest. WNBA star Caitlin Clark, an avid golfer, called her shot, even before Fleetwood walked up to the first tee at East Lake and was happy to see him pull it out.

          Golf world chimes in

          Woods wasn't the only PGA Tour golfer who admired Fleetwood's mettle.

          European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has to feel good about Fleetwood's form heading into next month's match against the Americans at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

          Justin Rose, the only other Englishman to win the FedEx Cup in 2018, stuck around to watch Fleetwood make the winning putt. It's always good when a nice guy finishes first, too.

          Across the sports landscape

          Everton F.C., Fleetwood's favorite Premier League team, applauded his long-awaited victory. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso needed only one word to describe his excitement. Charles Woodson, a Heisman Trophy winner, even weighed in.