Open Extended Reactions

Robert MacIntyre won the Dunhill Links Championship on Sunday for a second European tour title in as many years in his native Scotland, completing a successful homecoming after being part of Team Europe's victory in the Ryder Cup last week.

MacIntyre shot a third straight 6-under 66, this time on the Old Course at St. Andrews having also done so at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, to complete a four-stroke victory at the home of golf and become the first Scottish player in 20 years to lift the Alfred Dunhill Links title.

The third round was postponed Saturday because of stormy weather, making the event -- a pro-am played over three of Scotland's top links courses -- a 54-hole tournament.

The No. 9-ranked MacIntyre, who finished the week at 18-under par, won the Scottish Open last year at The Renaissance Club -- his previous victory in individual play. He earned 1½ points for the Europeans last week in their Ryder Cup win at Bethpage Black, where MacIntyre encountered much more hostile conditions than he did back home this week.

"It's brilliant, but I don't know how I'm going to celebrate after the celebrations we had last Sunday ... but we'll try our best," MacIntyre said. "It's a beautiful end to a good week. I've done everything against the book this week. I only pitched up here on Wednesday and had 12 holes. ... The diet has not been good this week, and I've eaten plenty of takeaways, fish and chips and plenty of others. But sometimes when you least expect it, things happen."

Defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, another member of Team Europe, shot 65 at St. Andrews and jumped into second place, one stroke better than John Parry (66 at St. Andrews) and Richard Sterne (71 at Carnoustie).

Tommy Fleetwood, Europe's top scorer in New York with four points, shot 70 on the Old Course and finished at 9 under -- nine strokes behind MacIntyre.

Among the celebrities playing the pro-am were Bill Murray, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, while there was sporting royalty in hockey great Wayne Gretzky.

The Associated Press and PA contributed to this report.