Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka isn't returning to LIV Golf in 2026, the league announced Tuesday.

Koepka, 35, will be replaced by Talor Gooch as captain of Smash GC, LIV Golf League CEO Scott O'Neil said in a statement.

"We have amicably and mutually agreed that Brooks Koepka will no longer compete in the LIV Golf League, following the 2025 season," O'Neil said. "Brooks is prioritizing the needs of his family and staying closer to home. We appreciate the significant impact he has had on the game and wish him continued success, both on and off the course."

The former world No. 1 signed with the Saudi Arabian-financed breakaway league in June 2022. He reportedly had one year left on his contract, which was worth more than $100 million.

In a statement, Koepka's management team thanked Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund; O'Neil and LIV Golf League's management team; his teammates; and fans.

"Family has always guided Brooks' decisions, and he feels this is the right moment to spend more time at home," Koepka's management team said. "Brooks will continue to be a huge supporter of LIV Golf and wishes the league and its players continued success. Brooks remains passionate about the game of golf and will keep fans updated on what's ahead."

Koepka's wife, Jena, announced on social media in October that she had suffered a miscarriage at 16 weeks. The couple has a 2-year-old son, Crew.

It remains unclear when Koepka might be permitted to return to the PGA Tour if he desires to do so. Former PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan suspended golfers who competed in LIV Golf tournaments without conflicting-event releases.

"Brooks Koepka is a highly accomplished professional, and we wish him and his family continued success," the PGA Tour said in a statement. "The PGA Tour continues to offer the best professional golfers the most competitive, challenging and lucrative environment in which to pursue greatness."

Sources told ESPN that Koepka informed the PGA Tour of his plan to leave LIV Golf before announcing his departure Tuesday. He will have to formally reapply for PGA Tour membership if he wants to return; he didn't renew his membership before the 2022-23 season, the sources said.

If Koepka reapplies for PGA Tour membership, the tour will start the reinstatement and disciplinary process, which will include "thoughtful input from the board, including player directors," the source said.

The PGA Tour does not publicly disclose or comment on disciplinary matters.

Koepka became the first LIV Golf player to win five individual competitions, most recently at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, in August 2024.

He struggled mightily this past season, though, finishing 31st among 54 golfers in the seasonlong individual points standings. Koepka was runner-up in a tournament in Singapore in March but didn't finish in the top 15 in his last eight starts.

Koepka missed the cut in three of the four majors this past season; he tied for 12th in the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

Koepka's form was better in the last two of his four starts on the DP World Tour; he was fourth in the Open de France in Paris and tied for 15th in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland.

If Koepka doesn't return to the PGA Tour this coming season, he still would be eligible to play in the four majors because of his five-year exemption for winning the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

"I want to start by thanking Brooks," Gooch said in a statement. "He is one of the greatest competitors in the game, and I have learned so much from him while being his teammate on Smash GC. He's a friend and teammate, and I have great respect for his decision. I wish him, Jena, and their family all the best."