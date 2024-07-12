Open Extended Reactions

While the past few months of the college basketball calendar have been filled with the transfer portal, coaching changes and the NBA draft, the start of the July live evaluation period put high school recruiting back at the focus of the college hoops landscape.

Coaches will hit the road for three weekends, finalizing their 2025 targets and keeping an eye on the 2026 and 2027 classes. Fewer than 20 prospects in the 2025 ESPN 100 are committed, so high-major recruits around the country will look to use the month as a chance to raise their stock before fully diving into their recruitments.

For the next month, bookmark this page, because we'll be posting about top performers, recruiting updates, visit schedules, commitments and anything else that comes out of the recruiting trail.