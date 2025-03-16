Open Extended Reactions

One of the best days on the sports calendar is almost here: Shortly after 6 p.m. ET on Selection Sunday, we'll know which teams are in and which are out of the men's 2025 NCAA tournament field -- then we can officially start filling out brackets.

But ... not quite yet.

The selection committee still faces questions.

Should the Mountain West get as many as five bids? Did Champ Week impact the 1-seed debate? The crowded SEC and Big Ten contingent also bring plenty of bracketing wrinkles.

Here are the 10 biggest questions the committee will have to sort through, from the top of the bracket to the cut line.

1. Does the SEC really have a chance at 14 bids?

In the midst of arguably the most dominant conference season in college basketball history, the SEC is primed to set an NCAA record with at least 13 bids on Selection Sunday -- but could the league get a 14th? That question comes down to Texas.