The first two days of the men's NCAA tournament offered the usual fireworks and surprises -- hello, McNeese! -- and now the second round could provide even more action.

But first, we have to make some sense of what we just witnessed. The upsets, the Cinderellas, the dominant victories by top seeds? What does the field look like after all of this?

We're here to help sort it all out. In past years, we've reseeded the field after each round, but this year, we're simply going to rank the remaining teams. Seeding matters here, but it's not the only factor. There are teams with high seeds that aren't playing like high seeds right now. And there are teams that finished strong, even if their seeds fail to reflect that.

Here are our rankings of the 32 remaining teams.

