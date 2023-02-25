Payton Sandfort's clutch 3-pointer gives the Hawkeyes momentum as they take care of business in overtime to defeat the Spartans 112-106. (1:43)

Iowa used a remarkable late effort from behind the 3-point line to overcome a double-digit deficit in the final minute of regulation and defeat Michigan State 112-106 in overtime Saturday.

The Hawkeyes trailed 91-78 with 1:34 remaining and 95-84 with a minute left as they caught fire from 3-point distance. The Hawkeyes made 6 of 9 3-pointers in the final minute and a half, including their last four in a row in the final 32 seconds to tie the game.

According to the NCAA, Iowa became only the fourth men's Division I team to win after trailing by 11 or more with a minute to play in regulation. The last time it happened was in a Nevada win over New Mexico in 2017.

Tony Perkins had two putback baskets and two free throws as Iowa closed out the win in the final minute-plus of overtime. The Hawkeyes made 17 of 36 3-pointers in regulation but did not attempt one in overtime, instead relying on the inside game of Perkins, a 6-foot-4 guard, and the 6-foot-8 Kris Murray, who combined to score 10 of their 11 points in the extra period.

Michigan State shot 63%, made 11 of 13 from 3-point range and added 28 of 32 free throws in regulation. The Spartans' A.J. Hoggard made 5 of 6 from the line in the final 29 seconds, and the game still went to overtime when Iowa's Payton Sandfort hit a 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds left.

Murray had 26 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals for the Hawkeyes. Perkins had 24 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals. Sandfort made 6 of 10 3-pointers and scored 22 points. Filip Rebraca added 18 points, and Connor McCaffery scored 10.

Michigan State had five players in double figures, led by Tyson Walker with a season-high 31 points. Jaden Akins scored 21, Hauser 18, Malik Hall 16 and Hoggard 15, including 12 of 14 free throws.

There were eight ties and nine lead changes in the first half. The largest lead of the half was six points, when Iowa led 24-18, and it lasted for one possession. Michigan State shot 63% and Iowa 50% in the first half, which ended tied at 42.

Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery has 125 Big Ten victories and is one shy of tying Tom Davis for the most in program history. McCaffery drew a technical foul with about two minutes left in regulation before getting into a stare-down with one of the officials at the next timeout.

Iowa plays at No. 17 Indiana on Tuesday and hosts Nebraska on March 5 to close out the regular season. Michigan State plays at Nebraska on Tuesday and hosts Ohio State on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.