The men's NCAA tournament mayhem continued as the No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights took down the No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers in the first round.
FDU's win is just the second time a No. 16 seed took down a No. 1 seed in the round of 64 NCAA tournament history. The other instance happened in 2018 when the UMBC Retrievers defeated the Virginia Cavaliers, 74-54. Entering Friday's game, the Knights had an 0-5 record in the round of 64.
The Knights entered the second half with a 32-31 lead, and the game stayed tight throughout the second half. Turnovers were a huge factor, as Purdue had 16 total turnovers which led to 15 points for Fairleigh Dickson. Knights forward Sean Moore led the way with a career-high 19 points to help his team defeat the Boilermakers, 63-58.
Friday's loss is Purdue's third straight loss against a double-digit seed in the NCAA tournament. The Boilermakers lost to the No. 15 seed Saint Peter's Peacocks in last year's tourney and fell to the No. 13 seed North Texas Mean Green in the 2021 tournament.
The Knights' win caused a frenzy on Twitter, as plenty of stars posted their thoughts on the thrilling contest.
UMBC revels a 16-seed victory
The Retrievers' social media account was tuned into the Knights taking down the Boilermakers and welcomed FDU to the club of 16 seeds who defeated No. 1 seeds in the round of 64.
EVERYONE FOLLOW @FDUKnightsMBB— UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 18, 2023
We've been lonely— UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 18, 2023
us the past 5 years pic.twitter.com/XBGzO43pay— UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 18, 2023
Fairleigh Dickson by the tweets
With under 19 seconds remaining, Fairleigh Dickinson's Twitter account tried to calm its nerves as the game came to a close.
18.9 2H | FINGERS ARE SHAKING TOO MUCH TO TYPE.— FDU Men's Basketball (@FDUKnightsMBB) March 18, 2023
#16 #FDU 61, #1 Purdue 58#reigKNIGHTed | @MarchMadnessMBB
Once the win was secured, the Knights celebrated a huge upset.
FINAL | CAN'T HOLD US! It's not midnight and this slipper still fits!#reigKNIGHTed | @MarchMadnessMBB pic.twitter.com/gjMXw5bKV4— FDU Men's Basketball (@FDUKnightsMBB) March 18, 2023
(16) FDU SHOCKS THE WORLD 😱— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2023
THE KNIGHTS STUN (1) PURDUE 63-58 TO SURVIVE AND ADVANCE #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/OvfaUzg4vG
New Jersey celebrates a huge win
Fairleigh Dickinson is located in Hackensack, New Jersey, and a fellow Garden State school, Princeton University, whose basketball team defeated Arizona on Thursday, and Jersey native Greg Olsen celebrated the win.
We see you, @FDUWhatsNew! 👀 #JerseyPride x #MarchMadness https://t.co/IJ7o0PrTOQ— Princeton University (@Princeton) March 18, 2023
JERSEY!!!!!! 🤣🤣— Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) March 18, 2023
Brackets busted
FDU's win means no perfect brackets remain in the ESPN men's Tournament Challenge. Former NFL player Charles Woodson inquired about the status of peoples' brackets after the game.
How many perfect brackets after Purdue game— Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) March 18, 2023
BRACKETS BUSTED 💔 pic.twitter.com/UQjosDoEpy— ESPN (@espn) March 18, 2023
Sports world reacts to FDU-Purdue
Jalen Brunson, Julian Edelman and more across sports Twitter offered their thoughts on the thrilling contest.
Wowwwwwww this has been crazy!— Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) March 18, 2023
March 18, 2023
DOWN GOES 1-SEED PURDUE 😱— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 18, 2023
Fairleigh Dickinson shocks the Boilermakers 💪 pic.twitter.com/U5WPPilQVf
