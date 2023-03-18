Fairleigh Dickinson is jubilant after completing the huge upset of the top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers in the East Region. (0:25)

The men's NCAA tournament mayhem continued as the No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights took down the No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers in the first round.

FDU's win is just the second time a No. 16 seed took down a No. 1 seed in the round of 64 NCAA tournament history. The other instance happened in 2018 when the UMBC Retrievers defeated the Virginia Cavaliers, 74-54. Entering Friday's game, the Knights had an 0-5 record in the round of 64.

The Knights entered the second half with a 32-31 lead, and the game stayed tight throughout the second half. Turnovers were a huge factor, as Purdue had 16 total turnovers which led to 15 points for Fairleigh Dickson. Knights forward Sean Moore led the way with a career-high 19 points to help his team defeat the Boilermakers, 63-58.

Friday's loss is Purdue's third straight loss against a double-digit seed in the NCAA tournament. The Boilermakers lost to the No. 15 seed Saint Peter's Peacocks in last year's tourney and fell to the No. 13 seed North Texas Mean Green in the 2021 tournament.

The Knights' win caused a frenzy on Twitter, as plenty of stars posted their thoughts on the thrilling contest.

UMBC revels a 16-seed victory

The Retrievers' social media account was tuned into the Knights taking down the Boilermakers and welcomed FDU to the club of 16 seeds who defeated No. 1 seeds in the round of 64.

Fairleigh Dickson by the tweets

With under 19 seconds remaining, Fairleigh Dickinson's Twitter account tried to calm its nerves as the game came to a close.

Once the win was secured, the Knights celebrated a huge upset.

New Jersey celebrates a huge win

Fairleigh Dickinson is located in Hackensack, New Jersey, and a fellow Garden State school, Princeton University, whose basketball team defeated Arizona on Thursday, and Jersey native Greg Olsen celebrated the win.

Brackets busted

FDU's win means no perfect brackets remain in the ESPN men's Tournament Challenge. Former NFL player Charles Woodson inquired about the status of peoples' brackets after the game.

Sports world reacts to FDU-Purdue

Jalen Brunson, Julian Edelman and more across sports Twitter offered their thoughts on the thrilling contest.

