For the second time in as many days, a 1-seed was knocked out of the NCAA tournament -- and it's not even the biggest headline of the day.

No. 15 seed Princeton pulled off its second enormous upset, beating 7-seed Missouri 78-63. Mitch Henderson's squad didn't need a late-game comeback this time, jumping out to a sizable first-half lead and weathering a Missouri run before blowing the game wide open. It's the third straight tournament with a 15-seed in the Sweet 16, following St. Peter's and Oral Roberts.

Meanwhile, there will be no back-to-back champion this season. Kansas lost to Arkansas after the Razorbacks erased a 12-point second-half deficit to win 72-71. Eric Musselman's team finds itself in the Sweet 16 for the third straight season. -- Jeff Borzello