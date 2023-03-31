Megan Thee Stallion kicks off the Astros' regular season by throwing out the first pitch. (1:14)

Houston native and three-time Grammy-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion is headlining the AT&T Block Party in her hometown ahead of the men's Final Four.

Her performance at the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival will be her first concert of the year.

"It was a coincidence, but I'm so glad it worked out that way," Megan told ESPN of her return to the stage. "I haven't performed in Houston in a few years, so it's really special to come back home, reflect on my journey and perform in front of all the Hotties who have supported my career since the beginning. There is no Megan Thee Stallion without the city of Houston."

The only thing missing from this impromptu homecoming? The top-seeded Houston Cougars, who were upset by the 5-seed Miami Hurricanes in the Sweet 16.

The Hurricanes are still dancing, and coach Jim Larrañaga made waves online for his celebratory moves, so perhaps there's a (slim) chance he'll take his two-step out of the locker room and into Discovery Green for the show.

The concert caps an eventful week for Megan, who threw out the first pitch at the Houston Astros' home opener against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

"Houston is represented in every part of my artistry. ... I'm just excited to see my city show up and show out. The energy is going to be special, especially since this event brings the worlds of music, sports and entertainment together."