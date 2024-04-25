John Calipari speaks to the Razorback faithful after being introduced as the new head coach of the Arkansas men's basketball team. (0:55)

Five-star guard Boogie Fland, who decommitted from Kentucky earlier this month, is following coach John Calipari and committing to Arkansas.

While Fland originally chose Kentucky over Indiana and Alabama, it was the Razorbacks who had emerged as the favorite immediately after Fland announced his decommitment.

"Boogie has a high level of confidence in Coach Cal that he developed over the last two years. Coach Cal also had a great relationship with his mom and dad," said Fland's high school coach, Archbishop Stepinac's Pat Massaroni. "Coach Cal pushes and demands the best from his players. John Calipari's former players speak and think so highly of him. Tyrese Maxey showed up to Boogie's announcement at Stepinac back in the fall. That meant a lot to Boogie."

Fland is on a visit to the Razorbacks' campus, his first trip since reopening his recruitment.

"He told me his visit was amazing," Massaroni said. "Arkansas is a great college town, and their facilities are tremendous."

Fland was one of the focal points of Kentucky's No. 2-ranked recruiting class, a six-man group that has fallen apart since Calipari left for Arkansas and Mark Pope replaced him in Lexington. Five of the six recruits have since decommitted, with in-state guard Travis Perry the lone remaining signee.

Fland, a 6-foot-2 point guard, is the third player to follow Calipari to Fayetteville, joining transfer Zvonimir Ivisic and fellow McDonald's All American Karter Knox.

"He is a Hall of Fame coach who cares about his players," Fland told ESPN when he committed to Kentucky. "When he gave his Hall of Fame speech, his former players and coaches were up on the stage with him. He only wants the best for you. Off the court, he is a funny guy. He has a lot of jokes, and they are spot on.

"He told me this decision was like a marriage. You need to say, 'I do.'"

Ranked No. 15 overall in the ESPN 100, Fland is the No. 2-ranked point guard in the 2024 class. He was the 15th five-star point guard to commit to Kentucky during Calipari's tenure.

Fland averaged 14.1 points and 2.6 assists last spring and summer on the Nike EYBL circuit with the PSA Cardinals and won a gold medal with USA Basketball at the FIBA U17 World Championships in 2022. Fland shined in high-profile games during his senior season, including 23 points in a loss to Montverde Academy (Florida) at the City of Palms Classic and 17 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists in a win over Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey) at the Hoophall Classic.

He also had 17 points and three assists in the McDonald's All American Game earlier this month.

Fland is a dynamic scoring point guard who showed a more consistent 3-point and pull-up jumper at the McDonald's games and practices. He is extremely quick, fast and clever in the open floor and against a set defender. He has a knack for turning a broken play into a basket. He played with more confidence down the stretch of the season and in postseason events. At this stage, Fland is more comfortable and natural shooting off a rhythm dribble as opposed to catch-and-shoot scenarios.

However, he has shown flashes of high-level shot-making ability when he gets in a rhythm. His passing mentality, vision and accuracy blend well with his scoring talent. He needs to defend the ball better and add strength, as he can be bumped off the ball because of his slender frame.