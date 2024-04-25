Check out the top plays from Kadary Richmond at Seton Hall as he enters the transfer portal. (1:21)

Open Extended Reactions

Seton Hall star Kadary Richmond entered the transfer portal Thursday afternoon, potentially becoming the best player available in the portal.

Richmond had long been rumored to be considering a transfer, with Big East and area rival St. John's a potential landing spot for the Brooklyn native.

A 6-foot-6 guard, Richmond earned first-team All-Big East honors after averaging 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists and leading Seton Hall to an NIT championship. He had 20-plus points nine times in Big East play, including a triple-double against Creighton, when he finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

Richmond was terrific in the postseason, posting 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in the NIT title game against Indiana State. He averaged 13.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists in five NIT games.

After spending one season at Syracuse in 2020-21, Richmond transferred to Seton Hall. He started 85 games over three years, but his true breakout campaign didn't come until this past season. Richmond showed flashes of this level of production down the stretch of his junior season with the Pirates, averaging 12.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists in his final eight healthy games before suffering a back injury.

Richmond is the eighth Seton Hall player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season, most notably joining starters Dre Davis and Dylan Addae-Wusu.