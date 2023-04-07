Gonzaga has landed a commitment from Eastern Washington transfer Steele Venters, sources told ESPN.

Venters, a 6-foot-7 wing, was named Big Sky Player of the Year for 2022-23.

He averaged 15.3 points and shot 37.1% from 3 last season after putting up 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and shooting 43.4% from behind the arc during the 2021-22 season.

Venters scored at least 20 points on eight occasions, including a 33-point effort in an early December win over North Dakota State. He also had 27 points in an NIT win at Washington State.

Venters helped lead Eastern Washington to the Big Sky regular-season title, a run that included an 18-game winning streak from December until late February.

Coach Mark Few and Gonzaga enter an offseason in which the Zags need to reload; longtime star Drew Timme is out of eligibility, while starters Anton Watson and Rasir Bolton are seniors and Julian Strawther could head to the NBA. Hunter Sallis also entered the transfer portal.