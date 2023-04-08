Dylan Cardwell throws down the electric alley-oop on the fast break for Auburn. (0:32)

Auburn landed a commitment from Florida International transfer Denver Jones on Saturday, which should provide a perimeter boost for coach Bruce Pearl and the Tigers.

Jones announced his decision via social media following a visit to Auburn's campus.

A 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Alabama, Jones ranked No. 25 nationally in scoring, averaging 20.1 points for the Panthers this season. He shot 37.1% from 3, a step forward from his freshman season. As a sophomore, Jones had several big individual performances, including 29 points and four assists in an upset win over UAB in January and 30 points in the regular-season finale at Rice.

Jones earned first-team All-Conference USA honors this past season and is one of the top 10 scorers in the transfer portal.

Pearl entered the offseason looking to revamp his backcourt, with the departure of Wendell Green to the NBA and the arrival of five-star freshman point guard Aden Holloway.

Holloway and Jones should combine to form a dynamic backcourt, while K.D. Johnson is also back after averaging 10.6 points in his two seasons at Auburn. Up front, the Tigers will likely return Johni Broome and potentially Jaylin Williams, who averaged double figures as a starter this season.