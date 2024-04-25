Check out some of Miami guard Kyshawn George's best highlights from last season as he declares for the NBA draft. (2:00)

Open Extended Reactions

Miami freshman Kyshawn George, a projected first-round pick, told ESPN he is forgoing his remaining college eligibility, hiring an agent and submitting paperwork to become eligible for the 2024 NBA draft.

"I decided to follow my basketball dream and make it a reality," George said. "I did not expect anything from this season besides working on my game and getting better every day."

George, born in Switzerland, arrived in Florida as an unheralded recruit from the French second division but became one of the most heavily scouted prospects in the ACC, posting 7.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 41% for 3. He is the No. 24 prospect in ESPN's draft projections.

At 6-foot-9, George was often tasked with playing point guard for Miami, showing dynamic perimeter-shooting ability and polished basketball instincts on both ends of the floor. A late bloomer who grew 10 inches in the past five years, George has significant potential to tap into with the development trajectory he's currently on.

"I was able to show NBA teams that I'm a versatile player who could impact the game on both sides of the floor and a good teammate. I'm still adapting to my new body, and we are just getting a little taste of what I could do in the future. I have a whole lot more I could show and do."

The NBA draft will be held over two days in New York City on June 26 and 27. The first round will be conducted at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, followed by the second round the next day at ESPN's studio in lower Manhattan.