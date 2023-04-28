Penn's Jordan Dingle told ESPN he will enter the transfer portal later Friday, immediately becoming one of the most coveted players in the portal.

Dingle, a 6-3 junior, averaged 23.4 points per game, making him the second leading scorer in college basketball. He won Ivy League Player of the Year honors, Philadelphia Big 5 Player of the Year, and was a finalist for the Lou Henson award given to the most outstanding player in mid-major basketball. Penn's season ended at the hands of Princeton, who went onto make the NCAA tournament Sweet 16, in the Ivy League conference tournament.

Dingle says he's also currently testing the NBA draft waters while maintaining his college eligibility. Invitations for the NBA draft combine and G League Elite camp, which Dingle is hoping to be invited to, are expected to be sent out to players in the coming days.

Jonathan Givony is an NBA draft expert and the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, a private scouting and analytics service used by NBA, NCAA and international teams.