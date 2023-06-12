Former North Carolina signee Simeon Wilcher announced his commitment to St. John's on Monday, giving Rick Pitino his biggest high school recruit since taking over the Red Storm.

Wilcher, ranked No. 28 in the ESPN 100, visited St. John's campus late last week, days after requesting a release from his letter of intent to North Carolina.

Wilcher, a 6-foot-4 guard out of Roselle Catholic High School (New Jersey), initially committed to North Carolina in October of 2021. At the time, he was the first five-star prospect to commit to Hubert Davis following Roy Williams' retirement earlier that year.

When Wilcher originally picked the Tar Heels, he chose them over Nebraska and an offer from Overtime Elite. But St. John's emerged as the clear favorite for Wilcher shortly after he reopened his recruitment.

Wilcher is Pitino's 12th new addition since becoming the coach of the Red Storm in March. He's just the second high school recruit in that group, however, joining ESPN 100 wing Brady Dunlap. St. John's landed 10 players out of the transfer portal, highlighted by Ivy League Player of the Year Jordan Dingle of Penn, as well as impact transfers Daniss Jenkins (Iona), RJ Luis (UMass), Glenn Taylor Jr. (Oregon State) and Nahiem Alleyne (UConn).

Returning All-Big East big man Joel Soriano (15.2 PPG, 11.9 RPG) will help anchor Pitino's starting lineup from day one.