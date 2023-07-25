Stephen A. Smith offers thoughts and support to Bronny James after the news that James went into cardiac arrest. (2:20)

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, is in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest Monday during summer practice at USC.

James, a top-20 recruit in the class of 2023, arrived at USC last month and is expected to suit up for the Trojans this season. He spent his high school career at Sierra Canyon High School (California), developing into a bona fide NBA prospect over the past couple of years. James was part of a highly touted recruiting class for USC coach Andy Enfield as one of four ESPN 100 prospects -- including Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class.

As we await more details, here is a look at key moments in James' basketball career.

July 21, 2018: Unofficial visit to Duke

Bronny visits Duke's campus with his North Coast Blue Chips grassroots team.

May 29, 2019: Heading to Sierra Canyon

The Los Angeles Times breaks the news that Bronny -- who has just finished eighth grade -- and his younger brother, Bryce, are leaving Santa Monica Crossroads and enrolling at Sierra Canyon.

Sept. 3, 2022: Trip to Ohio State

Bronny and LeBron take a visit to Ohio State for the Buckeyes' football game against Notre Dame, standing on the sidelines at the Horseshoe. A couple of days later, Bronny posts a photo on Instagram of him in an Ohio State basketball jersey with the #notcommitted hashtag. LeBron was born and raised in Akron, Ohio, while Bronny was born in Cleveland.

Jan. 24, 2023: Picked for the McDonald's All American game

Bronny is one of 24 players selected to the prestigious McDonald's All American Game.

March 29, 2023: McDonald's All American Game

Bronny plays 20 minutes for the West team, finishing with 15 points and four assists while shooting 5-for-8 from 3-point range. He also took part in the dunk contest.

April 6, 2023: Bronny breaks his silence

Bronny had not given an interview throughout his high school career, especially regarding his recruitment. But at the Nike Hoop Summit, he finally speaks publicly about the recruiting process.

"Talking to them, talking to the coaches, it's good to know they want me there with them," Bronny says, in response to a question about all-star-game teammates recruiting him to certain schools. "But at the end of the day, it's my decision and I need to make the right one for me."

May 6, 2023: Commitment to USC

Bronny announces his commitment to the Trojans on Instagram. LeBron James says later that night: "Congratulations to my son on his next journey, on picking a great university. I'm proud of him.

"This is an incredible thing," LeBron added. "Obviously, his dad didn't go to school. His mom didn't go to college. It's super cool. ... USC is getting a great kid. He's there to play basketball, [but] they're going to be super surprised at how great a kid he is, even though they've been recruiting him for a while."

May 10, 2023: USC receives letter of intent

USC officially announces the signing of Bronny James, joining the Trojans' 2023-24 roster.

June 14, 2023: Arrival at USC

USC posts a tweet announcing Bronny's arrival on campus. "Bronny has arrived," it says.

July 24, 2023: Bronny suffers a cardiac arrest while practicing

Bronny is treated by medical staff and taken to the hospital, being admitted to ICU.

July 25, 2023: Bronny is in stable condition, no longer in ICU

A James family spokesperson releases a statement confirming the cardiac arrest and trip to the hospital. "He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU," per the spokesperson.

"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes," the statement added.